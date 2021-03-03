Lebanon Reports 62 Coronavirus Deaths, 3,098 New Cases

Lebanon registered 62 more coronavirus-related deaths and 3,098 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The cases were detected among 23,127 tests, with only 11 cases found among travelers arriving at Beirut International Airport. The positivity rate throughout the last two weeks stood at 17.7 percent.



The total number of cases since coronavirus was first identified in Lebanon in February 2020 now stands at 380,019, as per statistics released by the Health Ministry. The total number of fatalities has risen to 4,805.

The data provided by the Health Ministry also shows that 2,191 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and related complications, with 890 in the ICU and 281 requiring ventilators.