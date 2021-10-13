  1. Home
  Lebanon Starts Search Operation After Plane Crash

Lebanon Starts Search Operation After Plane Crash

Published October 13th, 2021 - 08:48 GMT
Lebanon searching for plane fallen down near beach

Lebanon announced the start of searching operations following news about a plane crash into the sea north of the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

A Cessna 172 civil plane is believed to have fallen down across Halat beach as authorities began searching operations for two people who were on board.

According to local news, the Cessna 172 plane belongs to the Lebanese Aviation Club.

