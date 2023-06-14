Lebanon starts session to elect new president

ALBAWABA - Lebanese members of the parliament kicked off the session to vote on the new president on Wednesday in Beirut.

Lebanese media reported that the last session to elect a new president was on January 19, but it failed. This is the 12th attempt to replace Michel Aoun's empty space since he left office on October 24, 2022.

Two main Lebanese people are nominated to take over as the new Lebanese president, the nominees are the Hezbollah-backed Suleiman Franjieh and financial official Jihad Azour, who has mainly been endorsed by Christian and some independent legislators.

According to Lebanese media, 128 lawmakers are participating in the presidential vote.

Nevertheless, the United States and France have urged on Wednesday Lebanese MPs to vote for a new leader.