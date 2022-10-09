Lebanon Tells Israel 'No More Concessions' on Gas Deal

  1. Home
While the Israeli "political shelling" against the draft gas agreement with Lebanon has "calmed down," Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab has received from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein a letter containing Israel's remarks to the draft and Israel's comments on the proposed Lebanese amendments, al-Akhbar daily said on Saturday.

"The atmosphere in Beirut does not point to the presence of major obstacles, while the enemy is busy with the repercussions of its stance on the Israeli public," al-Akhbar added.

A Lebanese official source meanwhile told the newspaper that Lebanon "has no concessions to offer," as President Michel Aoun reportedly told his visitors that Lebanon is "standing on firm ground and has voiced its stance out of awareness and knowledge."

"The response to Hochstein's latest letter will be clear and imminent," Aoun added.

The official source meanwhile said that the Americans are working on "different wording for the articles contained in the draft," stressing that "any new attempt to drop Lebanon's amendments will be rejected."

The source also noted that Lebanon is clinging to its stance regarding the buoys line on the sea border and its "full right to work in the Qana field and elsewhere without awaiting prior permission from the enemy under the excuse that Israel wants an agreement with the exploration companies."

