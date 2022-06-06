Lebanon Warns Israel as Gas Drilling Ship Enters its Waters

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Miqati on Sunday urged the U.N. and other international parties to compel Israel to stop its “dangerous provocations,” after a gas drilling ship crossed the so-called Line 29 and entered a sea area disputed by Lebanon.

“The Israeli enemy’s attempts to spark a new crisis -- by infringing on Lebanon’s maritime resources and imposing a de facto situation in a disputed area in which Lebanon is adhering to its rights -- is a very dangerous matter that can trigger tensions whose consequences cannot be speculated by anyone,” Miqati warned in a statement.

Nothing to see here, just Israel encroaching on a disputed maritime border with Lebanon with a drilling ship on this fine Sunday afternoon. — Farah-Silvana Kanaan (@farahkanaan) June 5, 2022

“Based on this, we warn of the repercussions of any wrong step prior to the resumption of the mission of the U.S. mediator, whose recommencement has become more than urgent,” the caretaker PM added.



“We also call on the U.N. and all those concerned to contain the situation and compel the Israeli enemy to stop its provocations,” Miqati went on to say.

He also underscored that “the solution lies in resuming negotiations” in a manner that preserves “Lebanon’s full right to its resources and waters.”

