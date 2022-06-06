  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lebanon Warns Israel as Gas Drilling Ship Enters its Waters

Lebanon Warns Israel as Gas Drilling Ship Enters its Waters

Published June 6th, 2022 - 08:24 GMT
drilling ship
Lebanese soldiers are stationed in the southernmost town of Naqura, near the border with Israel, as indirect talks on maritime borders between the two countries, still technically at war, resume under UN and US auspices, on May 4, 2021. / AFP / Mahmoud ZAYYAT

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Miqati on Sunday urged the U.N. and other international parties to compel Israel to stop its “dangerous provocations,” after a gas drilling ship crossed the so-called Line 29 and entered a sea area disputed by Lebanon.

Also ReadLebanon vs Israel: Fears of a New Battle Over Natural GasLebanon vs Israel: Fears of a New Battle Over Natural Gas

“The Israeli enemy’s attempts to spark a new crisis -- by infringing on Lebanon’s maritime resources and imposing a de facto situation in a disputed area in which Lebanon is adhering to its rights -- is a very dangerous matter that can trigger tensions whose consequences cannot be speculated by anyone,” Miqati warned in a statement.

“Based on this, we warn of the repercussions of any wrong step prior to the resumption of the mission of the U.S. mediator, whose recommencement has become more than urgent,” the caretaker PM added.


“We also call on the U.N. and all those concerned to contain the situation and compel the Israeli enemy to stop its provocations,” Miqati went on to say.

He also underscored that “the solution lies in resuming negotiations” in a manner that preserves “Lebanon’s full right to its resources and waters.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Prime MinisterNajib MiqatiLebanondrilling shipgas

Via SyndiGate.info


Naharnet © 2022

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...