Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister: 'The State Is Bankrupt'

Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami said in a televised interview that "the state and the Banque du Liban are bankrupt."

Banque du Liban is Lebanon's central bank. Lebanon's economy is in crisis as the country's currency plummets in value and millions of Lebanese people go without sustainable income.

The country has not been able to afford consistent fuel imports, exacerbating an already dire economic situation and leaving the majority of the country without consistent power.

In Lebanon's capital city Beirut and in cities throughout the country, people will wait hours and sometimes multiple days in line at gas stations for a chance at desperately needed fuel.