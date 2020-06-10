Lebanon's Former PM Accuses Aoun of Failing as President

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri took aim at the Free Patriotic Movement Tuesday, lambasting the party and President Michel Aoun for failed policies and constitutional violations.

In a series of tweets, the Future Movement leader said “the strong presidency is competing with the strong president,” in their speed to reach failure.

FPM has dubbed Aoun’s term as the “strong presidency” which is a word also used for their parliamentary bloc called “Strong Lebanon.”

Hariri criticized the reversal of Cabinet’s recent decision to put aside the construction of the Selaata power plant after Aoun asked ministers to rethink their decision reportedly following a request from FPM leader Gebran Bassil to intervene in the issue.

Hariri also called the party out for a “suspicious campaign against the Cabinet secretary-general,” and “an attempt to dominate the civil service council and a persisting confusion in the economic and financial files.”

The former prime minister denounced Aoun’s recent decision to hold off on signing the decree for judicial appointments – which are long overdue – and areturn it, after it was signed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Hariri called out the president for putting partisan interests before national ones, for considering appointments in the public sector as an exclusive right of one political side and accused the presidency’s policies for “falling under constitutional violations.”

These comments come against the backdrop of haggling over key judicial, financial and economic posts in the public sector as the country further plunges into chaos.

This article has been adapted from its original source.