Lebanon's George Kordahi Resigns After Much Pressure

ALBAWABA - The George Kordahi hastag is trending on twitter and the rest of the social media.

Now he has officially resigned his post as Lebanon's Minister if Information after much recrimination.

Lebanese Minister of Information #GeorgeKordahi submitted his resignation request to President Michel Aoun pic.twitter.com/bfgyCRTmyB — Ahed News English (@ala_alahed) December 3, 2021

The country's government is still yet to choose a new man for the portfolio but there will be an Acting Minister of Information

But at least his resignation will put Lebanon back on track and the government will start focusing on important developments related to the economic crises the country is reeling under.

#Lebanon’s beleaguered information minister George Kordahi has resigned after weeks of diplomatic turmoil with Saudi Arabia over comments he made criticising its role in the Yemen war.



Here’s what you need to know#جورج_قرداحي pic.twitter.com/XeD7p3zHAF — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) December 3, 2021

Many including Prime Minister Najib Miqati hope Kordahi's resignation will restore relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf which had been cut once the video of Kordahi was shown last month shown of him openly expressing his views on Yemen.

George Kordahi#...The Yemen war is absurd pic.twitter.com/tzo8d8NXOe — اتحداهم واجيب مكانتهم (@whDQbDVjGQyX4VA) December 3, 2021

Since the Kordahi expressed much apologies to the Saudis and said he didn't mean any respect to them.