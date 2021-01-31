  1. Home
Lebanon's Oldest Premier Michel Murr Dies From COVID

Published January 31st, 2021 - 10:02 GMT
Lebanese MP, Michel Murr (Twitter)
Lebanese MP, Michel Murr (Twitter)
Lebanon's oldest member of Parliament, Michel Murr, died Sunday from complications of COVID-19. He was 88 years old.

Murr had been in hospital since December after getting infected with coronavirus.

Murr, a MP for the Metn district for more than two decades, served in several governments, taking several posts including interior minister and deputy prime minister. He was last elected to Parliament in 2018.

A wealthy businessman, he played a key role on the political scene from the early '80s and was a central figure after the country's Civil War ended in 1990.

Murr's death brings the number of MPs down to 119 in the 128-member chamber. Eight lawmakers resigned last year to protest the government's inability to tackle a deep economic, financial and social crisis.

The authorities did not hold by-elections to replace them as stipulated by the constitution, citing the pandemic as an excuse.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


