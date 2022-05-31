  1. Home
  3. Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri Re-elected at Slashed Vote

Published May 31st, 2022 - 09:09 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Its breaking. Amal leader Nabih Berri has just been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament in Beirut. 

The Shiite leader has been in his post for the last 30 years. He received 65 percent of the seat in Lebanon's 128-seat parliament. 

In the past, he receive more than 90 seats and this maybe due to dissatisfaction in the handling of the current economic recession and the Beirut port blast of August 202o 

 

 

 

 

