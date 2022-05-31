Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri Re-elected at Slashed Vote

ALBAWABA - Its breaking. Amal leader Nabih Berri has just been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament in Beirut.

#Breaking - Nabih Berri re-elected Lebanon house speaker, continuing 30-year reign.



He received 65 votes, just enough to get it. (He received 90 or more in the past).



40 “cancelled” votes, including for “justice for Beirut blast” and assassinated intellectual Lokman Slim. — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) May 31, 2022

The Shiite leader has been in his post for the last 30 years. He received 65 percent of the seat in Lebanon's 128-seat parliament.

Breaking: #Lebanon Speaker Nabih Berri term renewed with 65 votes, 23 blank votes, and 40 void protest votes.



In 2018, Berri had 98 votes.



He has been Lebanon’s speaker since 1992. — Kareem Chehayeb | كريم شهيب (@chehayebk) May 31, 2022

In the past, he receive more than 90 seats and this maybe due to dissatisfaction in the handling of the current economic recession and the Beirut port blast of August 202o