Less Than 800,000 Jordanians Register For The COVID Jab

Published March 24th, 2021 - 01:22 GMT
More Jordanians register for the COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The national platform for COVID-19 vaccine registration can be found at https://vaccine.jo

A number of 30,223 people registered on the Jordanian national platform to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, state news agency Petra reported.

The national platform for COVID-19 vaccine registration can be found at https://vaccine.jo. The website lists the registration steps for both Jordanians and non-Jordanians.

Jordanian officials at the forefront of COVID-19 pandemic management said a total of 734,811 people have registered on the platform, which was launched in December last year, with the largest percentage to receive the immunization aged 60 and over.

The Jordan health ministry reported 92 new deaths and 9,003 new cases overnight, bringing the death toll to 6,077.

A third of the new cases recorded were in Amman alone, with the current number of active cases at 99,760.

