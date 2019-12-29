Libya’s UN-Recognized Government Denies 'Syrian Elements' in its Military

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Sunday hit back at social media allegations on the presence of “Syrian elements” in the military headquarters in the capital.

According to a statement by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj's office, the reports -- issued by social media accounts affiliated with warlord Khalifa Haftar, commanding eastern forces opposing the GNA -- suggesting a Syrian presence in the capital Tripoli do not reflect the truth.

The statement said such baseless reports are nothing but smear campaigns targeting the UN-recognized government of the war-weary country.

Since the ouster and death of ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

This article has been adapted from its original source.