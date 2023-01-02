Libya: 18 bodies found in mass grave in Sirte

ALBAWABA - Libyan authorities say they dug up 18 bodies from a mass grave in the western city Sirte, a previous ISIS stronghold in 2015-2016.

#BREAKING Libyan authorities on Sunday exhumed 18 bodies from a mass grave in the western city of Sirte. In a... https://t.co/5KkiiKH3Fj — Libya Breaking News (@Libyabrk) January 2, 2023

The latest findings exhumed by the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons and stated the mass grave was discovered last week in the Al-Sab'a neighborhood in Sirte according to Anadolu.

Bodies of IS Victims Uncovered in Mass Grave in Sirte#Libya #LibyaReviewhttps://t.co/TwvsiQbRli — Libya Review (@LibyaReview) January 2, 2023

News of the findings in Sirte which is the former birthplace of the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, is trending on the social media websites with another tragedy.

In a statement, Libya's Missing Persons Authority said that the bodies, found at a mass grave in Sirte, were unearthed and sent to a local hospital. https://t.co/7chrIkxOOQ — WION (@WIONews) January 2, 2023

The bodies were taken to the city's Ibn Sina Hospital and are currently going further medical tests to try to prove their identity.

Libyan authorities say they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in the central coastal city of Sirte, a former stronghold of the Islamic State group in the conflict-stricken North African nation. https://t.co/FlTy8gvHUH — ABC News (@ABC) January 2, 2023

Reports of mass graves in different parts of Libyan has been common in the last years as the country faced civil war after 2014. Sirte lies in the middle of the country but is currently under the control of Khalifa Haftar in a civil war that split Libya into two administrations, in the east and the west.

In October, 2022 42 bodies were found in a mass grave at a former school in Sirte.