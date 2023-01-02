  1. Home
  3. Libya: 18 bodies found in mass grave in Sirte

Al Bawaba Staff

Published January 2nd, 2023 - 12:00 GMT
Libyans pray during a funeral procession for 12 bodies that were identified from mass graves found in Tarhuna town, 80Km southeast of the capital, on March 26, 2021. The Kaniyat were a team of six brothers who traumatised the town of Tarhuna in war-ravaged Libya, systematically eliminating those seen as opposing their militia -- including killing the families. Those they did not kill they cowed into submission, parading through the town in shows of force -- with a pair of leashed lions rumoured to be fed on the flesh of the enemies. / AFP / Mahmud Turkia

ALBAWABA - Libyan authorities say they dug up 18 bodies from a mass grave in the western city Sirte, a previous ISIS stronghold in 2015-2016. 

The latest findings exhumed by the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons and stated the mass grave was discovered last week in the Al-Sab'a neighborhood in Sirte according to Anadolu.

News of the findings in Sirte which is the former birthplace of the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, is trending on the social media websites with another tragedy.

The bodies were taken to the city's Ibn Sina Hospital and are currently going further medical tests to try to prove their identity. 

Reports of mass graves in different parts of Libyan has been common in the last years as the country faced civil war after 2014. Sirte lies in the middle of the country but is currently under the control of Khalifa Haftar in a civil war that split Libya into two administrations, in the east and the west.  

In October, 2022 42 bodies were found in a mass grave at a former school in Sirte.

 


