Libya: GNA Accuses UAE of Coup Attempt Support Against Legitimate Govt

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday of hostility and supporting a coup against the legitimate government.

The government issued a complain letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) because of the UAE’s acts that violate the former’s decisions, according to a statement on the GNA’s social media account.

The statement slammed the UAE for transforming its capital of Abu Dhabi into a media platform working against the GNA and stressed that the UAE bears the spiritual and moral responsibility of attacks on Tripoli.

On Aug. 27, Fawzi Buharara, former general of Khalifa Haftar, confessed that the UAE provided aerial support with drones when it targeted southern Tripoli.

Forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from forces aligned with the GNA.





Clashes between the two sides have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA.

This article has been adapted from its original source.