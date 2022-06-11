  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Libya: Fierce Clashes Erupt in Libya's Downtown Tripoli

Libya: Fierce Clashes Erupt in Libya's Downtown Tripoli

Published June 11th, 2022 - 07:28 GMT
Libya's Tripoli
Clashes in the city of Tripoli in Libya (AFP File Folder)

Clashes erupted Friday in Libya’s capital between armed groups, according to media reports. 

The coastal road of Tripoli was closed to traffic due to the fighting which led to panic among women and children, according to footage aired on local media.

A clash also broke out in Omar Muhtar, the most important street in the capital, according to sources.

The Tripoli-based February TV channel announced that the 444th Brigade of the Defense Ministry was referred to the Suk es-Sulesa region where the clashes occurred and intervened and removed families that were trapped.

One person was allegedly killed but there has been no official statement about the fighting.

Oil-rich Libya has been mired by conflict and violence since the overthrow of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

This article is reproduced from its original source.

Tags:TripoliLibyaOmar Al Mukhtar StAbdelhamid Dbeibeh

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...