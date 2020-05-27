Libya Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Day in Row

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control revealed that Libya did not register any COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

The statistics of the Center shows that the total number of coronavirus cases in Libya currently stands at 75, with 32 active cases, 40 recoveries, and three deaths.

On Tuesday, the Center said it had tested 123 new samples and all of them were negative.

Tripoli, the city with the highest number of cases, is followed by Misrata which has registered 15.6 percent of the total infections, while Benghazi came third by 6.25 percent.



The Government of National Accord launched lately a holistic scanning to monitor the tally -- the first phase covered three municipalities.

Last week, the Ministry of Education of Libya agreed on a gradual return to schools mid-June.

Earlier, the World Health Organization expressed deep concern towards the potential threat posed by the pandemic in Libya, meanwhile, the state of emergency was extended as well as the lockdown of land and air borders.

