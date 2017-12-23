Late Pres. Muammar Qaddafi's Son is Still in Prison, Claims Libyan Prosecutor

(AFP/Fethi Belaid)

The Libyan prosecutor general’s office has allayed the fears of late President Muammar Qaddafi’s family that his son Al-Saadi Qaddafi has “disappeared” from prison in Tripoli, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The office said: “He is present, has not left the prison and will be put on trial.” The Qaddafi family announced last week that they had “lost contact with Al-Saadi some time ago and could not find out where he was, or what his circumstances were.”

The family added: “All we know is that he is being held hostage in a prison run by the militias in the capital.” However, the head of the investigations department at the Libyan prosecutor general’s office said: “The defendant Al-Saadi Al-Qaddafi is currently being tried for the charges against him according to Libyan law.”

Al-Saadi is Qaddafi’s third son and was a former deputy commander of security units in the old regime.

The current authorities accuse him of involvement in suppressing the revolution that overthrew his father’s rule. Al-Saadi escaped to Niger in 2011 but he was later handed over to the Libyan authorities in 2014.

He has been held in a prison in Tripoli since then whilst his trial has been postponed several times.