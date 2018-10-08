Libyan Army Arrest Wanted Egyptian Terrorist in Derna
Members of the Libyan National Army (LNA), also known as the forces loyal to Marshal Khalifa Haftar, clash with jihadists in Benghazi. (AFP/File)
The Libyan National Army (LNA) forces captured on Monday an Egyptian terrorist wanted back in his country.
Hisham al-Ashmawy, one of Egypt’s most wanted men, was apprehended in Derna, said LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari.
Ashmawy will be probably handed over to neighboring Egypt after Libyan security officials have completed an investigation, he added.
The LNA published a picture of Ashmawy with blood on his face.
Egypt later confirmed the capture, an Egyptian military source told Reuters.
Egyptian authorities say Ashmawy heads the Ansar al-Islam network, which claimed responsibility for a deadly desert ambush against Egyptian police last October.
Egyptian officials also accuse the network, which they link to al-Qaeda, of an assassination attempt on a former interior minister in 2013.
