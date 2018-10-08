Libyan Army Arrest Wanted Egyptian Terrorist in Derna

The Libyan National Army (LNA) forces captured on Monday an Egyptian terrorist wanted back in his country.



Hisham al-Ashmawy, one of Egypt’s most wanted men, was apprehended in Derna, said LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari.



Ashmawy will be probably handed over to neighboring Egypt after Libyan security officials have completed an investigation, he added.



The LNA published a picture of Ashmawy with blood on his face.



Egypt later confirmed the capture, an Egyptian military source told Reuters.



Egyptian authorities say Ashmawy heads the Ansar al-Islam network, which claimed responsibility for a deadly desert ambush against Egyptian police last October.



Egyptian officials also accuse the network, which they link to al-Qaeda, of an assassination attempt on a former interior minister in 2013.