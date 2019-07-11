Libyan Rebels Strike a Police Institution in Garyan

The Libyan National Army's (LNA) Air Force struck Tuesday a police training institution in the city of Garyan, southwest of Tripoli, leading to a number of casualties.

Borkan Al-Ghadab operation, led by forces of head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj, said that the airstrike that targeted the institution caused several casualties, destroyed police vehicles, and damaged buildings. Yet the number of the injured wasn't specified.

Earlier, Sarraj forces recaptured Garyan city and it was considered as the center of leadership and control for fighting operations in Tripoli.

In this context, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said Tuesday that it is following with great concern the continuation of hostilities in Murzuq town southwest of Libya, expressing regret over the victims of the clashes.

The UNSMIL called upon all parties to exercise restraint and stop this escalating violence, offering to provide guidance and assistance to settle differences through dialogue and negotiations.





The statement followed LNA’s announcement that it would counter– in cooperation with Murzuq residents and the security forces – Chadian groups. The army’s act towards Murzuq was triggered by the accusation of the Chadian opposition by attempts to expand power in southern cities and participate in trafficking and transfer of weapons for funding.

Further, Sarraj stressed the key role of presidents of western region municipalities in reporting the violations committed by Head of the LNA Marshal Khalifa Haftar against the international community.

During his meeting with the mayors on Tuesday, they affirmed full support to Sarraj procedures and decisions to back the military and security forces at the battlefronts.

In another context, the UNHCR said Wednesday that a migrant detention center in Tajoura, hit by a deadly airstrike last week, is being gradually emptied following a decision by Libyan authorities to release its inmates.

According to Reuters, some 260 migrants immediately left and walked to a UNHCR departure facility where they were allowed to stay overnight and given emergency assistance.

This article has been adapted from its original source.