  3. Libyan Army Retakes Al-Watiya Airbase Which is a Blow to Warlord Haftar

Published May 18th, 2020 - 08:42 GMT
A fighter loyal to Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) walks through debris along a street near a destroyed apartment balcony, following bombardment earlier in the day in the residential Bab Bin Ghashir neighbourhood of Libya's capital Tripoli, on May 9, 2020. Prior rocket and shell fire on Tripoli had killed at least 13 civilians and two policemen, Libya's UN-recognised government said on May 8. The GNA accused forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar of carrying out the attacks, whic
A fighter loyal to Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) walks through debris along a street near a destroyed apartment balcony, following bombardment earlier in the day in the residential Bab Bin Ghashir neighbourhood of Libya's capital Tripoli, on May 9, 2020. Prior rocket and shell fire on Tripoli had killed at least 13 civilians and two policemen, Libya's UN-recognised government said on May 8. The GNA accused forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar of carrying out the attacks, which it said continued overnight. Mahmud TURKIA / AFP
Highlights
Haftar stepped up attacks on civilians this May, as the Libyan army recently gained an advantage and inflicted severe losses on his militants.

Libya’s army on Monday retook Al-Watiya airbase occupied by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, a key airbase now back under government control after some six years under putschist forces.

The victory was announced by the media office of the government-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, citing Osama al-Juwaili, the commander of Operation Peace Storm.

The move came after the Libyan army destroyed a total of three Russian-made Pantsir-type air defense systems of Haftar supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the last 48 hours.

Al-Watiya is seen as a key airbase, second only to Mitiga Airport. It was captured in 2014 by Haftar, the leader of illegally armed forces in eastern Libya, who used it as his headquarters for attacks on legitimate government.

Haftar stepped up attacks on civilians this May, as the Libyan army recently gained an advantage and inflicted severe losses on his militants.

The government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

