Libyan Election Committee Moves Polls To January

Libyan election committee has postponed the first-ever presidential elections which were supposed to take place on December 24 due to the inability to release the final list of candidates.

The Libyan board has suggested to delay the presidential elections for a month and hold them on January 24th, AFP reported.

Several candidates have documented their names to compete for the coming presidential elections in Libya including warlord Khalifa Haftar, Muamar Al Gaddafi's son, Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi and Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

The chairman of the Libyan committee said to the parliament speaker, Aguila Saleh, that "after studying the technical, judicial and security reports, we inform you of the impossibility of holding the elections on the date of December 24, 2021."