Libyan Govt Calls for Investigation Into Mass Killings

Libya’s parliament asked the international community Monday to conduct a probe after more than 100 bodies were discovered in the city of Tarhuna, the last stronghold of warlord Khalifa Haftar, which was liberated by the Libyan army on June 5.

Its Defense and National Security Commission said in a statement that they demand legal action against Haftar and his militias.

Calling on human rights organizations and the International Criminal Court, the statement said they should take action and bring the murderers to justice.



Libya announced that it had discovered 106 bodies, including those of women and children, at a hospital in Tarhuna soon after the city was liberated from Haftar’s forces.

The internationally recognized Libyan government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna.

This article has been adapted from its original source.