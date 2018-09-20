Libyan Leader Won't Travel to New York, Prefers to Stay Put in Tripoli Incase of Skirmish

The head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, has canceled a scheduled visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.



Sarraj tasked GNA’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala to represent Libya at the General Assembly after he preferred to remain in Tripoli which has been witnessing intermittent clashes between armed groups.



During a meeting he held at his headquarters in the Libyan capital with members of the constitutional committee on Wednesday, Sarraj said he was aware of the challenges facing the committee to make the constitution consensual.



“The constitution is considered the state’s supreme law … Only the people have the right to accept or reject it,” a statement issued by his press office quoted him as saying.





Sarraj stressed to the committee members that his Presidential Council would exert all efforts to make the constitutional referendum successful.



Meanwhile, UN Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame defended the mission’s plan for a ceasefire and new security arrangements in Tripoli.



“We're engaged in 24/7 efforts to avoid battles inside the capital, to consolidate the ceasefire, halt hostile movements towards Tripoli and eliminate armed group control over the city and sovereign institutions. Tripoli must be spared its 2014 fate,” Salame told a delegation from Tripoli Civil Society Organizations.



The GNA last week announced a series of measures to secure the capital and curb the influence of militias.