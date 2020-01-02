Libyan Military Repel Fierce Attack by Forces of Warlord Khalifa Haftar

Forces of Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Thursday said it repelled a fierce attack by rival Khalifa Haftar forces as fresh clashes hit southern Tripoli.

In April, Haftar's forces launched a military campaign to capture the capital Tripoli from the internationally recognized government.

GNA military spokesman Mostafa al-Majai said in a statement that their forces repulsed air and ground attacks from the Haftar forces.

He stressed that GNA forces regained control of the Al-Tekbali military camp in the Saladin area.

Since the ouster and death of ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

