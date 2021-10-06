  1. Home
Libyan Parliament Postpones Legislative Elections For a Month

The Libyan House of Representatives on Tuesday announced delaying the legislative election after 30 days from the presidential elections.

The council's spokesman Abdullah Blehaq said on Facebook that the parliament during its session on Tuesday approved "holding parliamentary elections 30 days after the election of the president of the country."

According to a roadmap sponsored by the UN, the parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled to be held simultaneously on Dec. 24.

The election laws in Libya differ at the House of Representatives, High Council of State, Government of National Unity, and the Presidential Council.


