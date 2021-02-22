  1. Home
  3. The Libya's Interior Minister Escapes Assassination in Tripoli

Published February 22nd, 2021 - 06:49 GMT
In this file photo taken on December 26, 2019 Fathi Bashagha, Libya's UN-recognised and Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) interior minister, gives a press conference in the Tunisian capital Tunis. The powerful interior minister of Libya's unity government survived an assassination attempt on February 21, 2021 on a highway near the capital Tripoli, an official from his inner circle told AFP. FETHI BELAID / AFP
Highlights
The powerful interior minister of Libya's unity government has survived an assassination attempt on a highway near the capital Tripoli, an official from his inner circle said.

The assailants fired heavily on Fathi Bashagha's convoy on Sunday as he drove through western Tripoli after visiting the National Oil Corporation and the headquarters of the ministry's law enforcement force, the source said.

Bashagha's convoy "was fired on from an armoured car while he was on the highway. His police escort returned fire, " the source said.

The Libyan Interior Ministry said in a statement the minister was fine and didn’t suffer any injury during the attack.

One security member was injured, while one of the assailants was killed and the other two were arrested, according to the statement. 

"The assailants will be charged in court," it said.

The ministry has launched an investigation into the shooting, the statement added. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 TRT World

