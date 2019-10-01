Libya's Sarraj Calls on Haftar Forces for Immediate Pullout

The Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj has identified what it called “essential principles” for the success of international efforts, including a possible meeting in Germany, to resolve Libya’s crisis.

In a statement, Sarraj's government said it was pursuing efforts by a number of countries to find a political settlement and a peaceful solution to the crisis, commending Germany's role. He stressed the need to adhere to the Skhirat Agreement signed in 2015.

GNA also considered any discussion of a ceasefire to be linked to the unconditional withdrawal of the aggressors, referring to Libyan National Army (LNA) forces stationed south of Tripoli.

Sarraj's government stressed that the only political solution is through the UN plan, which stipulated holding a unifying national conference, which was scheduled to be held last April, but was undermined by the offensive launched by the LNA to take over Tripoli and the "attempted coup against legitimacy," said the government.

It stressed that Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC) is the only legitimate institution and under its direct supervision, as stated in the relevant Security Council resolutions. GNA was referring to the procedures for the establishment of an independent oil institution in eastern Libya.





GNA called upon all countries concerned with Libyan affairs to participate in international conferences and meetings looking for a political solution to the crisis, without excluding any party.

Germany is preparing for an upcoming meeting in Berlin, which is expected to be held in the next few weeks with the support of the UN to discuss opportunities for a settlement in Libya.

Meanwhile, the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the downing of a Turkish drone, the 25th to be brought down since it launched its offensive to liberate Tripoli about five months ago.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the threats members of an armed group issued against the Ministry of Finance.

“This deplorable act constitutes a serious blow to the rule of law,” according to UNSMIL’s statement.

The Mission expressed its full support to the competent authorities’ decision to identify and prosecute the perpetrators and reiterated it was ready to provide all necessary support to state institutions and officials in their quest to serve the Libyan people through the full implementation of the rule of law.

The media center of the National Army's “Dignity Operations” room said that LNA forces downed the 25th Turkish drone in Tarhuna while trying to target army troops sites.

The Army did not reveal any additional information, but a military source told Asharq Al-Awsat that the downing of the Turkish drone came within the framework of confronting Turkey’s military role in supporting militias loyal to Sarraj’s government.

Special Representative of UN Secretary-General (SRGC) Ghassan Salame said Libya is “possibly the largest drone war theater in the world.”

In a video released by the United Nations on Wednesday, Salame noted “a much more intense use of drones” in recent weeks, saying they had been deployed “600 times on one side and 300 times on the other side,” without clarifying the sides to which he was referring.

This article has been adapted from its original source.