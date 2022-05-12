Lies, Damned Lies & Statistics! 26,000 Russian Soldiers Killed in Ukraine

ALBAWABA - The number of Russian soldiers killed in the Ukraine war keeps climbing according to reports on the social media.

The numbers are staggering with the latest provided by the Ukraine General Staff. Its puts the number of Russian soldiers killed in action at 26,650 since Moscow started the war on 24 February 2021.

As of today, Russian losses in the war with Ukraine amounted to 26,650 personnel, 1195 tanks and 398 drones, Ukrainian Army reports. https://t.co/JNlOVBIECN — Babel.ua (@UaBabel) May 12, 2022

There is more provided by Anadolu news. Quoting from the same source, it states the Ukraine forces destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 161 helicopters, 398 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,195 tanks, 2,873 armored vehicles, and 534 cannons.

Ukraine says over 26,600 Russian soldiers killed in war https://t.co/0xWPwWVArV pic.twitter.com/uaSUbtoyBy — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 12, 2022

The news agency adds total of 191 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 2,019 vehicles, 94 cruise missiles, 87 anti-aircraft systems, and 13 boats have also been destroyed.

Statistics provided by the Russians have been sketchy at best, and nowhere near provided by the Ukraine military. By 25 March the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed it lost 1,351 soldiers who were killed in action with 3,825 injured.

It added also 14,000 Ukraine soldiers killed and 16,000 wounded by at point.

But the latest over 26,000 Russian soldiers killed must be taken with a pinch of salt as the following shows:

"It is of course a larger picture of what is a tragedy here. We don't know how many Russian soldiers were killed, but it could number some 15,000 according to officials here in Ukraine and we just don't know where the bodies of those soldiers are" - @CalNBC w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/T5RZE3ibjy — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) May 11, 2022

