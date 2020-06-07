Likud Source: Netanyahu Won't Annex The West Bank as He Rejects a Palestinian State

A senior source of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party ruled off the Israeli government going forward with the plan to annex portions of the West Bank on time given that it first needs to recognize a Palestinian state, according to the US peace plan, known as the Deal of the Century.

The US has indicated that its recognition for unilateral annexation in the West Bank is contingent on Israel working within the framework of the plan.

Israeli television Makkan 33 reported that the source said that, to avoid recognizing a Palestinian state, a compromise is being considered that requires Netanyahu to publicly show his commitment to US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

Many voices in the Knesset and the government reject the recognition of a Palestinian state and talk about imposing Israeli sovereignty only.

The unilateral annexation of portions of the West Bank could lead to a security deterioration in the region and would have a negative impact on relations with Jordan. It also complicates the process of the Trump peace plan, which is supposed to go into effect next month.

More so, it will push Palestinians to implement President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to terminate all agreements with Israel.

Israeli right-wing officials and the heads of the settlements council oppose the US president's plan, and continue their efforts to drum up the support of ministers for their opposing stance.

The plan is also opposed by Israeli parties and all Arab parties in Israel.

A joint Jewish-Arab rally against Israeli plans to annex West Bank settlements took place Saturday in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square with thousands of participants.

The protest was originally forbidden by the police due to fears over the coronavirus, but police relented and issued a permit on Friday night. Organizers have appointed some 50 supervisors who will ensure that coronavirus regulations are maintained.

This article has been adapted from its original source.