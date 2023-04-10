Lions' Den member killed for allegedly spying for Israel

ALBAWABA - Palestinian group Lions' Den executed a young man on Saturday night in the Old City of Nablus for allegedly collaborating with Israel, the group announced in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the 23-year-old Palestinian, known as Z.G., secretly agreed to help Israel to assassinate resistance fighters and leaders from the "Lions' Den", in a precedent that is the first since 2005.

عرين الأسود يُعلن عن إعدام العميل " زهير ، غ ، والذي شارك في عمليات إغتيال شباب العرين في مدينة نابلس



الإتهامات التي وجهت إلى العميل وهي التورط في عملية اغتيال كل من محمد العزيزي وإبراهيم النابلسي ، وديع الحوح ، وهو من بتفجير دراجة الشهيد تامر الكيلاني pic.twitter.com/DJtmLTZziq — Al-Mukhtar |🇵🇸 (@alm5tar20) April 8, 2023

The young man, accused of collaborating with Israel, was investigated by resistance fighters for several days before he was shot and thrown in one of the streets of the Old City of Nablus with serious injuries. Later on, he was taken to the Rafidia Governmental Hospital and his death was announced later.

Leaked recorded videos detailed that the killed Palestinian man had collaborated with Israel and inspected a number of Palestinian resistors last year including the leader of the Lions' Den Muhammad al-Azizi and how he helped the occupation forces in storming the house of al-Azizi and confirm his identity to Israel after his assassination.

اعدام العميل الذي تسبب باغتيال

واستشاد قادة عرين الأسود

بعد اعترافه بأنه متخاير

مع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي 🇵🇸 https://t.co/Bp6z5Ege8P#سنفطر_في_القدس — احمد لطف (@NmxNj8) April 8, 2023

A video showing the body of the man covered in blood on one of the streets in Nablus while dozens of people standing next to it was shared on social media.

Palestinian Authorities' security forces stormed the Old City, to inspect the place where the body of the young Palestinian was found, but hundreds of citizens confronted the forces while chanting "spies."

Clashes erupted between people and PA forces which in return fired tear gas to disperse people.