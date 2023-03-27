Live news: latest in Israel's politics

ALBAWABA - Differences in Israel's ruling coalition are headed on a fast track towards political crises, the most serious domestic turmoil since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet took office on Dec. 29.

The following are the developments in Israel as they take place:

A proposal for a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in the Cabinet lost by a majority of 59-53 votes in the Knesset.

The Attorneys Organization joined a slew of other workers across business sectors, declaring a general strike;

Hundreds of Israelis throng into the streets of Jerusalem, resuming protests against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul;

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation said Netanyahu told the heads of the ruling coalition that he intends to suspend his judicial overhaul plan. The news could not be immediately verified;

Israel's largest trade union group, the Histadrut, announced a "general strike" in several sectors, a move that could incapacitate Israel's economy. The Histadrut is an umbrella group, which represents more than 700,000 workers in healthcare, transit and banking, and several other sectors of the economy.

Israeli police set up road blocks to prevent protesters from reaching the premises of the Israeli parliament, or Knesset;

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a Facebook post on Monday, called on Netanyahu and his government to immediately pause the plans, saying "the eyes of the whole world are on you." Herzog said: "Deep concern hovers over the entire nation. Security, economy, society – everyone is threatened;"

Israeli Municipalities announced they are going on a strike, joining other groups;

Netanyahu's speech was delayed due to disagreement in the ruling party;

Flights at Israel's Ben Gurion airport were grounded on Monday;

The Israeli doctors' union freezes health the care system;

Research universities and some colleges launched strikes against the judicial reforms;

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Sunday night to protest against the reforms. "Democratia," they chanted;

The Israeli consul in New York resigns after defense minister's dismissal;

Israel's prime minister fires his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, following his opposition to the judicial reform;