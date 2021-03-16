Local NGO: 183 People Killed in Myanmar Since Military Coup

A human rights organization on Tuesday announced that at least 183 people had been killed in Myanmar since the recent military coup in the country, with 20 slain on Monday.

"Casualties are drastically increasing," said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) in its report.

A doctor in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar Township confirmed on Tuesday morning that her hospital had received a total of 51 bodies of people killed by the junta’s armed forces in the March 14 crackdown on the area. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/HXOS6gitJd — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) March 16, 2021

As of March 15, a total of 2,175 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced by authorities in relation to the coup on Feb. 1, according to AAPP.

While the victims were mostly anti-coup protesters, the AAPP said it had also documented killings of others not involved in the demonstrations.

It reported that the junta had also shut down mobile internet connections across the country since last night, cutting off electricity in some townships.

"These human rights violations and violence could be worse during the darkness of night without online communication, it also intends to weaken the people coordinating to strike," it said.

Deaths after Military coup in Myanmar.

The number is raising day by day.

They are killing people instead of protecting.

We need action, not statement!#Myanmar #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/RpWGKFiYWz — Khin Sandar (@sweetysandar) March 16, 2021

Myanmar's coup regime imposed martial law in nine more townships in the cities of Yangon and Mandalay on Monday, a day after security forces shot nearly 40 protesters demanding the restoration of civilian rule.

State-run TV channels MRTV and Myawaddy announced that the junta proclaimed martial law in the townships of Aungmyay Thazan, Chan Aye Thazan, Maha Aung Myay, Pyi Gyi Tagon, and Chan Mya Thazi in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.

Martial law was also declared in Yangon's North Dagon, North Okalapa, South Dagon, and Dagon Seik Kan townships, according to the state-run television.

This article has been adapted from its original source.