London Reopens UK Embassy in Libya After 8 Years

Published June 6th, 2022 - 06:06 GMT
UK embassy
UK Ambassador to Libya Caroline Hurndall. (Twitter)
UK-Libya relations deep, historical, says Ambassador Caroline Hurndall

The UK reopened its embassy in Libya on Sunday after an eight-year hiatus.

“This is a demonstration of the UK’s commitment to the whole of Libya. I am proud our work touches the lives of Libyans across the whole country already,” said Ambassador Caroline Hurndall on Twitter.

UK-Libya relations are deep and historical, she added.

The UK had closed its diplomatic missions in Libya in 2014 amid intense armed clashes in the country.

 

