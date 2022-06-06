London Reopens UK Embassy in Libya After 8 Years

The UK reopened its embassy in Libya on Sunday after an eight-year hiatus.

“This is a demonstration of the UK’s commitment to the whole of Libya. I am proud our work touches the lives of Libyans across the whole country already,” said Ambassador Caroline Hurndall on Twitter.

I announced this evening that the 🇬🇧 is reopening our British Embassy here in 🇱🇾



This is a demonstration of🇬🇧 commitment to the whole of 🇱🇾



I am proud our work touches the lives of 🇱🇾 across the whole country already.



Speech 👇https://t.co/0H4JzA0BSZ — Caroline Hurndall (@CaroHurndall) June 5, 2022

UK-Libya relations are deep and historical, she added.

The UK had closed its diplomatic missions in Libya in 2014 amid intense armed clashes in the country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.