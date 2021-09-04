Looming Disaster: UN to Host an Afghan Aid Conference in October

The UN will host a ministerial-level humanitarian aid conference for Afghanistan next month in Geneva, a spokesman for the head of the international body announced Friday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to attend the Sept. 13 meeting, said Stephane Dujarric.
Tens of thousands of women, children & men have been forced to flee their homes in Afghanistan, often leaving everything behind.@Refugees has more on the country's humanitarian emergency. https://t.co/td77QLf3vu pic.twitter.com/DxjFVeEJ8W— United Nations (@UN) September 3, 2021
The UN needs $1.3 billion to continue humanitarian aid efforts in Afghanistan but only 39% of that figure has been raised.
Staying and delivering means reaching vulnerable Afghans who have fled their homes.— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) September 4, 2021
These trucks containing lifesaving relief, including shelter items, that will help people who have fled their homes inside Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/zRysGBXT5u
Thirty-eight million people in Afghanistan need help as the UN warned of the risk of a looming humanitarian disaster.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi