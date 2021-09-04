  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Looming Disaster: UN to Host an Afghan Aid Conference in October

Looming Disaster: UN to Host an Afghan Aid Conference in October

Published September 4th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
Afghanistan
Afghanistan (AFP)
Highlights
The UN needs $1.3 billion to continue humanitarian aid efforts in Afghanistan but only 39% of that figure has been raised.

The UN will host a ministerial-level humanitarian aid conference for Afghanistan next month in Geneva, a spokesman for the head of the international body announced Friday. 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to attend the Sept. 13 meeting, said Stephane Dujarric.

The UN needs $1.3 billion to continue humanitarian aid efforts in Afghanistan but only 39% of that figure has been raised.

Thirty-eight million people in Afghanistan need help as the UN warned of the risk of a looming humanitarian disaster.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...