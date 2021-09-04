Looming Disaster: UN to Host an Afghan Aid Conference in October

The UN will host a ministerial-level humanitarian aid conference for Afghanistan next month in Geneva, a spokesman for the head of the international body announced Friday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to attend the Sept. 13 meeting, said Stephane Dujarric.

Tens of thousands of women, children & men have been forced to flee their homes in Afghanistan, often leaving everything behind.@Refugees has more on the country's humanitarian emergency. https://t.co/td77QLf3vu pic.twitter.com/DxjFVeEJ8W — United Nations (@UN) September 3, 2021

The UN needs $1.3 billion to continue humanitarian aid efforts in Afghanistan but only 39% of that figure has been raised.

Staying and delivering means reaching vulnerable Afghans who have fled their homes.



These trucks containing lifesaving relief, including shelter items, that will help people who have fled their homes inside Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/zRysGBXT5u — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) September 4, 2021

Thirty-eight million people in Afghanistan need help as the UN warned of the risk of a looming humanitarian disaster.

This article has been adapted from its original source.