Lukashenko meets Putin for the first time since Wagner rebellion

Published July 23rd, 2023 - 08:41 GMT
Putin and Lukashenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko chair talks on union between the two countries at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 6, 2023. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The presidents of Belarus and Russia, Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, will hold talks that were scheduled earlier, in the first bilateral meeting following Wagner rebellion in June. 

According to a Lukashenko-biased press service, the Belarusian head of state announced this meeting as he talked to Belarusian and foreign journalists: "We have agreed to meet in the near future".

