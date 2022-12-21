Macron calls on Mideast states for an 'honest agenda' of relations

  1. Home
Published December 21st, 2022 - 07:20 GMT
(L to R) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, French President Emmanuel Macron, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein arrive with other dignitaries at the start of the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership" in Sweimeh by the Dead Sea shore in central-west Jordan on December 20, 2022. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on Iraq and its neighbors to overcome any division needed to ensure both its own security and that of neighboring countries.

Macron’s remarks came during the opening session of the second Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held in Jordan.

Iraq is "one of the victims of regional instability," Macron said, calling on its neighbors, especially Syria and Lebanon, to prepare “an agenda of honest cooperation to resolve security problems."

He added that all countries taking part in the conference should "seek to establish security and stability in Iraq and the region."

Macron also praised the pivotal role Jordan plays in supporting dialogue and promoting diplomacy in the region and the world.

"The region is turning into a diplomatic center of gravity and is now consolidating its role in global stability," he added.

Co-hosted by Iraq and Jordan, 12 countries are taking part in the conference, including France, Türkiye, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Iran.

The conference aims to help Iraq provide security, stability and prosperity and to discuss other pivotal regional issues.

The first edition of the conference was held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in August 2021.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

