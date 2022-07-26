  1. Home
  Macron Kicks Off African Tour in Cameroon

Macron Kicks Off African Tour in Cameroon

Published July 26th, 2022
News

ALBAWABA - President Emmanuel Macron kicks off his African tour by first visiting Cameroon in a bid to strengthen French relations with various countries in this important region of the world. 

He will also visit Benin and Guiena Bessau. 

