Macron Kicks Off African Tour in Cameroon

ALBAWABA - President Emmanuel Macron kicks off his African tour by first visiting Cameroon in a bid to strengthen French relations with various countries in this important region of the world.
#فرنسا تريد تجديد علاقاتها مع القارة الإفريقية 🇫🇷— فرانس 24 / FRANCE 24 (@France24_ar) July 26, 2022
⬅️ ووصل الرئيس الفرنسي #إيمانويل_ماكرون الإثنين إلى #الكاميرون في أول محطة له ضمن جولة أفريقية ستشمل أيضا #بنين و #غينيا_بيساو. pic.twitter.com/RWytECjS5I
He will also visit Benin and Guiena Bessau.
