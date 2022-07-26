Macron Kicks Off African Tour in Cameroon

ALBAWABA - President Emmanuel Macron kicks off his African tour by first visiting Cameroon in a bid to strengthen French relations with various countries in this important region of the world.

#فرنسا تريد تجديد علاقاتها مع القارة الإفريقية 🇫🇷



⬅️ ووصل الرئيس الفرنسي #إيمانويل_ماكرون الإثنين إلى #الكاميرون في أول محطة له ضمن جولة أفريقية ستشمل أيضا #بنين و #غينيا_بيساو.

He will also visit Benin and Guiena Bessau.