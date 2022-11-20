Macron laments dearth of French in North Africa

ALBAWABA - Emmanuel Macron is deeply worried about the decline of the French language in the north African countries.

Emmanuel Macron says the French language is declining in North Africa, white people have audacity shem. — Asara (@Mmakgomara) November 20, 2022

His comments, which he made at an Francophonie conference, is trending at great speed with images, photos and comments at an international conference of French speakers.

French President @EmmanuelMacron and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs @MinColonna are in #Tunisia for the #Francophonie Summit. They are discussing with leaders from around the world in order to support #democracy, #humanrights and to promote the #French language. https://t.co/lYiQa17MtH — France in Fiji (@ambafrancefj) November 19, 2022

He says he wants the French language to become a greater force again in north Africa, lamenting its decline over the past 20 to 30 years. "English is a new common language that people have accepted," he said. But, he added, "(French) is the universal language of the African continent," AFP quoted him as saying.

He was speaking at a francophone summit on the Tunisian island of Djerba where about 30 heads of state and government attended including Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Senegalese President Macky Sall among many others.

"French language declining in North Africa, English is a new common language that people have accepted" - Said Emmanuel Macron at the Francophonie meeting. pic.twitter.com/hBxq6Vo2VH — Algerians with attitude 🇩🇿 (@supwithdz) November 19, 2022

He added France faces a great challenge to restore the French language to its rightful place. At present there are 321 million people who speak French in the world and the number is said to rise to 750 million on 2050.