Macron ratifies decree reforming retirement system

ALBAWABA - French President Emmanuel Macron approved the decree reforming the retirement system, which sparked a wave of anger during the last period in the French capital, Paris, especially the clause that provides for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The new decree was published in the Official Gazette in France, in its Saturday issue, sealed by French president. A day after the Constitutional Council had approved the reform of the pension system.

Macron's government has said the reform is necessary to keep the pension system's finances out of the red in the coming years



After the Constitutional Council approved the pension reform, the Federation of Trade Unions demanded that the French president not issue a decree for this reform.

But Macron did not respond to their requests amid expectations of escalating tensions between the government and citizens.

The main opposition parties announced that they are determined to continue their fight against the pension reform bill, and hundreds of demonstrators in Paris received the latest decision with disapproval.

The nine members of the Constitutional Council approved "most important part of the law", while rejecting a number of secondary provisions of the reform. Council decisions are not subject to appeal.

Macron's government insists that it needs these reforms under the pretext that it seeks to address the financial deterioration of pension funds and an aging population.

A personal opinion, the French may be making a mistake opposing Macrons retirement plan.

France adopted a retirement age that was one of the lowest in European countries. The matter that prompted thousands of citizens to take to the streets for weeks to demand the government not to proceed with reforms.