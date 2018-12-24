Macron Slams U.S. Decision of Troop Pullout in Syria

French president Emmanuel Macron (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday criticized the U.S. decision to pullout its troops from Syria.

“I very deeply regret the decision made on Syria,” he said.

Macron was speaking at a press conference with his Chadian counterpart President Idriss Deby in the capital N’Djamena.

“An ally must be reliable, to coordinate with its other allies,” Macron said. ''To be an ally is to fight shoulder to shoulder”.

He also praised U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, who resigned after Donald Trump's withdrawal decision.

President Trump had announced plans last Wednesday to withdraw roughly 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria after a phone call with Erdogan on Oct. 14 in which the two leaders agreed on the need for more effective coordination on the war-torn country.

The U.S. began its air campaign in Syria in 2014, deploying troops to the country to assist in the anti-Daesh fight alongside local partners the year after.

Reports have suggested U.S. forces will leave within 60 to 100 days.

The withdrawal comes on the eve of a possible Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria against the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Since 2016, Ankara has carried out two similar military operations in northern Syria.

