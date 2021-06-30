  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Mahmood Abbas Travels to Jordan to Meet King Abdullah

Mahmood Abbas Travels to Jordan to Meet King Abdullah

Published June 30th, 2021 - 07:19 GMT
Palestinian Authority's Abbas will be traveling to Amman today.
Jordan's King Abdullah II (R) and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas meet in Amman, on December 18. (AFP)
Highlights
Palestinian Authority president is going to Amman for a meeting with King Abdullah II.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will be traveling to Amman, Jordan today to speak with King Abdullah II, according to N12.

Also ReadAre Palestinians Done With Mahmoud Abbas and the PA?Are Palestinians Done With Mahmoud Abbas and the PA?

Demonstrations have been taking place across the Palestinian territories against Abbas following the killing of political activist Nizar Banat, who was presumably beaten to death by Palestinian security officers during a raid on the activist's home last Thursday.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Nizar BanatPAJordanPalestine

Via SyndiGate.info


All rights reserved © The Jerusalem Post 1995 - 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...