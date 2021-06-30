Mahmood Abbas Travels to Jordan to Meet King Abdullah

Highlights
Palestinian Authority president is going to Amman for a meeting with King Abdullah II.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will be traveling to Amman, Jordan today to speak with King Abdullah II, according to N12.
Demonstrations have been taking place across the Palestinian territories against Abbas following the killing of political activist Nizar Banat, who was presumably beaten to death by Palestinian security officers during a raid on the activist's home last Thursday.
