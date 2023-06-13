Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Chinese capital Beijing

ALBAWABA - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing on a four-day visit with hopes for China to facilitate peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians.

On his fifth official visit to Beijing, President Abbas is set to discuss the latest developments with his counterpart President Xi Jinping, as China has expressed its willingness to mediate in promoting Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

“China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights,” said foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin.

China has been seeking to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East, as President Xi made what was referred to as an "outreach trip" to Saudi Arabia later in 2022, where he also met with President Abbas in an effort to open the door for a fair resolution to the Palestinian situation in the region.

“There is no security or stability in the Middle East unless a just solution to the issue of the Palestinian people is reached in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions”. said Abbas Zaki, the head of Fatah Central Committee’s Relations with China and the Arab World Commission.

Zaki emphasized the strength of the ties between China and the Palestinians, describing them as "friends closer than brothers,", “I am very pleased to see that China has been more involved in Middle East affairs after the China-Arab States Summit last year,” Zaki added.

This visit comes on the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations being established between the two.