Major Cabinet Reshuffle in Jordan With 9 New Ministers Appointed

A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday, approving a reshuffle of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz’s Cabinet.

Muhyiddine Touq was appointed as minister of higher education and scientific research, Tayseer Nueimi as minister of education, Saleh Kharabsheh as minister of environment, Ibrahim Shahahdeh as minister of agriculture, Mohamad Al-Ississ as minister of finance and Amjad Adaileh as minister of state for media affairs, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Royal Decree also approved the appointment of Mohammad Khalaileh as minister of Awqaf and Islamic affairs, Basim Tweissi as minister of culture, Fares Braizat as minister of youth, Wissam Rabadi as minister of planning and international cooperation and Khalid Saif as minister of transport.

The ministers were sworn in before King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Razzaz, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh attended the swearing-in.

A Royal Decree has also been issued accepting the resignation of the following, as of November 7, 2019: Rajai Muasher as deputy prime minister and minister of state, Abdul Nasser Abul Basal as minister of Awqaf and Islamic affairs, Ezzeddine Kanakrieh as minister of finance and Jumana Ghunaimat as minister of state for media affairs.

The decree also accepted the resignation of Ibrahim Shahahdeh as minister of agriculture and minister of environment, Anmar Khasawneh as minister of transport, Mohammad Abu Rumman as minister of culture and minister of youth and Mohamad Al-Ississ as minister of planning and international cooperation and minister of state for economic affairs.

King Abdullah received the outgoing ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace on Thursday and thanked them for their efforts.

The shake-up, which came upon the premier’s recommendation, included nine incoming ministers: Touq, Nueimi, Saif, Kharabsheh, Adaileh, Rabadi, Khalaileh, Tweissi and Braizat.

The reshuffle also changed the portfolio of Al-Ississ from minister of planning and international cooperation and state minister for economic affairs to finance minister, while Shahahdeh now only heads the agriculture ministry, after he was previously in charge of the ministries of environment and agriculture.

This Cabinet reshuffle in Razzaz’s government is the fourth in one year after similar reshuffles took place in May and January 2019 and in October 2018.

On Monday, when Razzaz asked ministers to submit their resignations in preparation for the Cabinet reshuffle, the premier stressed that the reshuffle is aimed at dealing with the requirements of the phase.