Malaysia evacuates 55,000 people affected by floods

Published March 6th, 2023 - 11:42 GMT
Floods in Malaysia
ALBAWABA - Malaysia evacuated nearly 55,000 people who were affected by floods caused by heavy rain, especially the southern state of Johor, on Monday.

The number of those affected in the southern state reached 51,000 people. The floods resulted from the heavy rains, which swept across several cities.

International media outlets reported that the floods in Malaysia are the worst since the 1960s, especially since the level of rainfall is "unusual" for this time of the year.

The tropical rainy season usually ends at the beginning of each year.

However, according to Malaysian officials, illegal practices, most prominent of which are the removal of forests, and the elimination of natural areas, are factors responsible for soil erosion and thus the river flooding during the heavy rains season.

