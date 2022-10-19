  1. Home
Malaysian Police Arrest Mossad Agents For Kidnapping

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published October 19th, 2022 - 08:37 GMT
Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur: Mossad Agents under arrest (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Malaysian police arrest Israeli Mossad agents in Kuala Lumpur. He was abducted off the streets of the Malaysian capital and taken for interrogation before the police set him free and arrested the four Israeli agents according to local reports.

The story has been trending the social media for the last 24 hours. Their arrest is part of a Mossad cell working in Malaysia to arrest Palestinians.

The arrests and the Mossad operations is making top news both in Israel and globally for its daring which is not the first time.

The news is trending in different languages and different hashtags.

The kidnapping of the man who worked as an IT expert was made on 28th September and ever since was under interrogation. 

This is not the first time that Mossad agents have worked in Malaysia which is worrying the authorities.

The Israeli spy organization is believed to be tracking six other Palestinians working in the country in different professions. It is feared the four agents are part of a wider Mossad cell with great many other operatives and spies.

More local news of the Mossad operation that went badly wrong:

 

Tags:Kuala LumpurMalaysiaMossadIsrael

