Malaysian Police Arrest Mossad Agents For Kidnapping

ALBAWABA - Malaysian police arrest Israeli Mossad agents in Kuala Lumpur. He was abducted off the streets of the Malaysian capital and taken for interrogation before the police set him free and arrested the four Israeli agents according to local reports.

Watch the Israeli Mossad members who fell into the hands of the Malaysian security after they kidnapped a Palestinian whom they claim that he is linked to the resistance in Gaza.* pic.twitter.com/Dphb0tjqWi — Prof. Walid Amer (@DrWalidAmer1) October 18, 2022

The story has been trending the social media for the last 24 hours. Their arrest is part of a Mossad cell working in Malaysia to arrest Palestinians.

Mossad-affiliated spy cell arrested in Malaysia https://t.co/wIDHce9xhD — frank k (@readErichFromm) October 19, 2022

The arrests and the Mossad operations is making top news both in Israel and globally for its daring which is not the first time.

"At the chalet (in Malaysia), the Palestinian man was tied to a chair and made to face Israeli interrogators via video" https://t.co/M7gJUkVl8U — Joachim Schulz (@joachimschulz) October 19, 2022

The news is trending in different languages and different hashtags.

🇮🇱🇵🇸🇲🇾

Al Jazeera:



"Der Mossad hat in Malaysia einen Palästinenser entführt.



Der namentlich nicht genannte Mann wurde in ein Haus in einem Vorort von Kuala Lumpur gebracht und nach der Hamas befragt..

+ — Baro 🍥 (@BaroCgn) October 19, 2022

The kidnapping of the man who worked as an IT expert was made on 28th September and ever since was under interrogation.

Presuntos agentes del Mossad llevados a juicio en Malasia tras una operación fallida



El intento de secuestro del hombre de Gaza con presuntos vínculos con Hamás se produjo en Kuala Lumpur el 28 de septiembre.https://t.co/p4uHib2YIk — Hispania_ 🍊 (@Nueva_Hispania) October 19, 2022

This is not the first time that Mossad agents have worked in Malaysia which is worrying the authorities.

Previous Mossad activity in Malaysia includes murder:



"In 2018 ... Mossad agents struck in the early hours in Gombak. In a brazen attack, Fadi Mohamed al-Batsh, 35, was brutally gunned down as he was walking to a mosque."https://t.co/fsV0p7YA4w — Zedeck Siew (@zedecksiew) October 19, 2022

The Israeli spy organization is believed to be tracking six other Palestinians working in the country in different professions. It is feared the four agents are part of a wider Mossad cell with great many other operatives and spies.

1. Israel’s Mossad is believed to be tracking down at least six Palestinians who are currently living in Malaysia.



Sources told the New Straits Times, some of them hold positions in local universities, and are lecturers in professional disciplines.https://t.co/0Rb6NxUdXz — BFM News (@NewsBFM) October 19, 2022

More local news of the Mossad operation that went badly wrong: