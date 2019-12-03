Malta: Thousands Demand Resignation of Primer Joseph Muscat

Thousands of protesters converged on Malta’s capital, Valletta, on Monday demanding that the prime minister immediately resign.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced Sunday that he would step down in January amid growing public anger over the assassination of an investigative journalist in 2017.

Protestors had called on Muscat to step down to ensure justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed on Oct. 16, 2017 in a car bombing close to her home. Galizia had been investigating corruption among Malta’s business and political elite before her death.



The protesters gathered in front of the Prime Ministry and parliament building and reportedly threw eggs and carrots at ministers and members of parliament who entered or exited the buildings.

Galizia’s three sons asked that Muscat be investigated in relation to their mother’s murder.

Galizia’s murder triggered outrage in Malta, and angry protesters repeatedly took to the streets last week demanding that Muscat immediately resign for failing to clean up politics in the country.

On Nov. 23, businessman Yorgen Fenech, who allegedly had links to government officials, was charged with complicity in Galizia’s murder.

This article has been adapted from its original source.