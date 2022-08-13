  1. Home
  3. Man Blows Himself up Before Arrest by Saudi Authorities

Marwan Asmar

Published August 13th, 2022 - 04:49 GMT
Jeddah blaze
Smoke billows above Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (2019) amid train station blaze (AFP File Photo))

ALBAWABA - A man blows himself up in Saudi Arabia after being chased by security officers in the seafront city of Jeddah.

News of the arrest is trending all over the social media, being reported locally and internationally.

The man's name is  Abdullah bin Zaid Abdulrahman Al-Bakry Al-Shihry as reported by the Saudi Press Agency which provides full details of the arrest. He was fourth on a most wanted list of 10 persons drawn up by the Saudi security services. 

He was tracked in the Al Samer district of Jeddah on Wednesday evening, and once he new he was going to be arrested he detonated the explosive belt he was wearing injuring a Pakistani national and three other security men.

 

