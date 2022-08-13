Man Blows Himself up Before Arrest by Saudi Authorities

ALBAWABA - A man blows himself up in Saudi Arabia after being chased by security officers in the seafront city of Jeddah.

Wanted man blows himself up during arrest in Saudi Arabia; 4 others injured https://t.co/qXtYtVptnk via @CBSNews — TheNewsOwls (@TheNewsOwls) August 12, 2022

News of the arrest is trending all over the social media, being reported locally and internationally.

Wanted man blows himself up during arrest in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/1kwbGphjmj #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/NE5WZrrojt — Gulf Today (@gulftoday) August 12, 2022

The man's name is Abdullah bin Zaid Abdulrahman Al-Bakry Al-Shihry as reported by the Saudi Press Agency which provides full details of the arrest. He was fourth on a most wanted list of 10 persons drawn up by the Saudi security services.

Saudi Arabia says wanted man blows himself up during arrest A man wanted by security officials in Saudi Arabia has killed himself with an explosive belt to avoid arrest, wounding four others https://t.co/JYrFCTrKIe — Insureteck (@Insureteck) August 12, 2022

He was tracked in the Al Samer district of Jeddah on Wednesday evening, and once he new he was going to be arrested he detonated the explosive belt he was wearing injuring a Pakistani national and three other security men.