Man Burns Downs in House, Kills His Three Children in Amman

ALBAWABA - A father burns down his house in one of the neighbourhoods of Amman leading to the death of his three children as reported by the Jordan police.

أقدم أحد الاشخاص فجر اليوم بإضرام النار بمنزله في منطقة وادي الرمم اثر خلافات عائلية ، ونتج عن الحادثة وفاة ثلاثة اطفال فيما جرى اسعافه وزوجته للمستشفى وهما قيد العلاج وفتح تحقيق في الحادثة.#الأمن_العام #الأردن pic.twitter.com/QmkyamtUkN — مديرية الأمن العام (@Police_Jo) September 28, 2022

The news is trending on the social media which happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Wadi Al Rimam just outside downtown Amman. The man and the wife were immediately taken to hospital in intensive care.

اب يحرق منزله في وادي الرمم ووفاة 3 من اطفاله وإصابة زوجته #مدار_الساعة #الأردن https://t.co/PfP5ykNGUR pic.twitter.com/P51xVAPtCY — مدار الساعة الإخباري (@alsaa_news) September 28, 2022

The case is still under investigation but report suggest that the man burned down his house after a family argument.