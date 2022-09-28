  1. Home
  3. Man Burns Downs in House, Kills His Three Children in Amman

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 28th, 2022 - 07:18 GMT
House set on fire in downtown Amman
House set on fire in downtown Amman (twitter)

ALBAWABA - A father burns down his house in one of the neighbourhoods of Amman leading to the death of his three children as reported by the Jordan police.

The news is trending on the social media which happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Wadi Al Rimam just outside downtown Amman. The man and the wife were immediately taken to hospital in intensive care. 

The case is still under investigation but report suggest that the man burned down his house after a family argument. 

 

