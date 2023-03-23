  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Man charged with two attempted murders near UK mosques

Man charged with two attempted murders near UK mosques

Published March 23rd, 2023 - 08:44 GMT
Mohammed Abbkr was charged by the British police with the attempted murders of two elderly men in separate attacks
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA -  Mohammed Abbkr, 28, was charged by the British police with the attempted murders of two elderly men in separate attacks.

Abbkr, from Edgbaston, sat alight two men outside mosques in Birmingham and London.

The man is expected to appear at the city's magistrates court following his arrest on Tuesday.

The first incident took place on Feb. 27 when Mohammed Abbkr burnt a man, 82, near a mosque in Ealing, west London. The man suffered severe burns on his face and arms.

The second one took place on March 20 when Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was also set on fire and seriously injured in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Monday.

Tags:Mohammed AbbkrukBritainU.K.

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...