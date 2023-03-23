Man charged with two attempted murders near UK mosques

ALBAWABA - Mohammed Abbkr, 28, was charged by the British police with the attempted murders of two elderly men in separate attacks.

Abbkr, from Edgbaston, sat alight two men outside mosques in Birmingham and London.

"A suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following attacks on men set alight outside mosques in Birmingham and London."



Suspect is Mohammed Abbkr, 28 years of age, from Edgbaston in Birmingham.https://t.co/IYa8oXruPy — Dr Rakib Ehsan (@rakibehsan) March 23, 2023

The man is expected to appear at the city's magistrates court following his arrest on Tuesday.

The first incident took place on Feb. 27 when Mohammed Abbkr burnt a man, 82, near a mosque in Ealing, west London. The man suffered severe burns on his face and arms.

The second one took place on March 20 when Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was also set on fire and seriously injured in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Monday.