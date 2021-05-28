Man of The Hour! Bashar Al Assad Wins With a 95.1% of The Vote

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad wins the country’s presidential election by a landslide, securing 95.1 percent of the popular vote.

The senior parliamentarian said Assad had earned a total of 13,540,360 votes, extending his tenure for a fourth consecutive term.

The election turnout, Sabbagh noted, stood at 14,239,000.

Assad was contesting the polls alongside two other candidates, opposition figure Mahmoud Ahmad Marei and former MP and minister, Abdullah Sallum Abdullah.

Marei came second in the race by winning 3.3 percent or 470,276 of the ballots, while Abdullah secured 1.5 percent of the vote or 213,968 ballots.

Upon scoring a win, any given president is given a seven-year mandate in Syria.

This article has been adapted from its original source.